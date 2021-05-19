Getting your bike ready to ride

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the warmer temperatures continue to stay in Mid-Michigan- it’s time to get out your bike and start to ride.

Eric’s Cycling & Fitness has been around for more than 50 years helping the community with all their bicycling needs.

Eric’s Cycling & Fitness says you should get your bike tuned up once a year.

The long-time family store also gave Studio 10 some gear and clothing tips on what you should bring on your next bike ride.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.