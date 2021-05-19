Advertisement

Former Olympic Great Evans Dies

Olympic rings
Olympic rings(Source: Petr Kratochvil via publicdomainpictures.net)
Published: May. 19, 2021
-LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) - Lee Evans, the record-setting sprinter who wore a black beret in a sign of protest at the 1968 Olympics, has died. He was 74. USA Track and Field confirmed the death of Evans, who coached track in Nigeria. The San Jose Mercury News reports that Evans’ family had started a fundraiser with hopes of bringing him back to the U.S. to receive medical care after he suffered a stroke last week. Evans became the first man to crack 44 seconds in the 400 meters, winning the gold medal at the Mexico City Games in 43.86. His victory came shortly after his teammates, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, were sent home from the Olympics for raising their fists on the medals stand.

