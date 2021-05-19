Advertisement

Few Showers for Wednesday

Dry but hot and humid from late week through the weekend
WILX Weather Authority
WILX Weather Authority(Station)
By Justin Bradford
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With moderate drought conditions continuing across the state, we could use some rain.

With widely scattered showers in tomorrow’s forecast, we won’t get a lot either way--but anything helps.

After the rain chance on our midweek day, we’re cranking up the heat and humidity from Thursday through the weekend. High temps will soar into the middle and upper 80s each of those days, with the rain chances not returning until later Sunday.

This will be our first true bout with “uncomfortable” or “oppressive” summer-like humidity this year, so it will be a great idea to stay hydrated and cool as best you can.

Temps hold in the 80s for early next week, too. After that we’ll dial it back a touch, but we still expect 70s highs throughout the rest of next week with a few more rain chances in the forecast.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A Memorial for the boy fatally struck by a bus in Grand Ledge
Community mourning 9-year-old who died after being hit by bus
A commercial building in Charlotte caught fire just after midnight.
Structure fire breaks out overnight in Charlotte
Shirley Baughan
UPDATE: Missing East Lansing woman has been found thanks to community effort
How businesses are handling mass mask confusion
This is the plane that flew the governor on her trip to see her father, who is battling a...
House Oversight Committee may hold hearings on Whitmer plane

Latest News

Your Weather Authority
WILX News 10 Weather Authority
WILX Weather Authority
Warm and Comfortable Tuesday
WILX Weather Authority
Cooler Temps, Showers and Storms For Next Week
News 10 Weather Authority Logo
Roller Coaster Temp Trend Continues