Few Showers for Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With moderate drought conditions continuing across the state, we could use some rain.

With widely scattered showers in tomorrow’s forecast, we won’t get a lot either way--but anything helps.

After the rain chance on our midweek day, we’re cranking up the heat and humidity from Thursday through the weekend. High temps will soar into the middle and upper 80s each of those days, with the rain chances not returning until later Sunday.

This will be our first true bout with “uncomfortable” or “oppressive” summer-like humidity this year, so it will be a great idea to stay hydrated and cool as best you can.

Temps hold in the 80s for early next week, too. After that we’ll dial it back a touch, but we still expect 70s highs throughout the rest of next week with a few more rain chances in the forecast.

