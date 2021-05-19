East Lansing City Council meets to discuss future policing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing City Council is discussing the police operations budget this evening. The city went from 54 officers down to 49 and have reduced their overtime hours.

Councilman Ron Bacon says part of that budgeting shift was to make room for social workers and resource officers.

“The ‘full impact’ and ‘are they the right size’ will be questions that are going to have to travel out a little bit because they occurred during COVID,” Bacon said. “It’s really difficult to put our thumb on.”

Bacon says it’s hard to judge between 2019 and 2021 as to what the department needs for the future since the pandemic brought about issues they’ve never faced.

“A lot happened inside of COVID that hasn’t been tested yet,” Bacon said. “Are our numbers right? Do we have the right amount of social workers? Are those the right amount of officers?”

With two new high rise apartment buildings being added to the equation, coupled with having gamedays again and younger students being forced to live on campus instead of the neighborhoods; Bacon says it’s going to be a giant test for their new system.

However, East Lansing resident Adam Delay isn’t worried at all.

“I don’t think there’s an immediate threat to public safety through a reduction of this level,” Delay said.

Delay is of the opinion that even more funding should be invested into social work.

“We should be investing much more heavily in social services and things like that,” Delay said. “I think that we can have a public safety system where you have sworn officers, but, a lot of times they’re responding to things that could be better handled.”

The city council has made it clear they are working toward a more peaceful approach to policing and plan on continuing down that path.

