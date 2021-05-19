Advertisement

Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,560 new cases, 31 deaths

(WJRT)
By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coronavirus is still spreading slowly in Michigan. Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,560 cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths.

State totals continue to climb, with cases now at 879,685 and deaths at 18,741.

Today, no reported deaths were recorded with Vital Records review according to the MDHHS.

Daily testing continues to decrease, with tests averaging around 30,000 per day in the last five days. However, positivity rates have also been declining, with the state positivity rate averaging around 6% in the last five days.

Ingham County reports 22,424 cases and 365 deaths.

Jackson County reports 14,509 cases and 265 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,942 cases and 79 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,758 cases and 194 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,637 cases and 101 deaths.

