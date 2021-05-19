Advertisement

Canal Road bridge over I-496 closing for preventive maintenance

The closure is so MDOT can add a waterproof sealant and epoxy overlay to the bridge.
File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As part of the Rebuilding Michigan project on I-496, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing the Canal Road bridge over I-496 starting at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 20.

The Canal Road bridge over I-496 will be closed and detoured for the duration of this work. Please follow posted detours. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes. The work is estimated to be completed by 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.

These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of I-496, which is a significant local and national trade corridor. This preventive maintenance work on the bridge will extend the life of the structure and preserve taxpayer investment.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic.

