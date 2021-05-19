Advertisement

Bliss Salon offers some tips on how to get the shade of blonde you’re looking for this summer

There are lots of options when it comes to blonde hair
May. 19, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -As the weather gets warmer, you may be thinking of a new look for the summer. Maybe you want to change your darker hair to something a little lighter? If that’s the case, you’ll want to keep in mind that achieving a blonde result might not be able to happen overnight, or with one visit to the salon. It can be quite the process, and Dallas Angelosanto, the owner of Bliss Salon Spa Boutique, gives us some advice on how to get the results you’re looking for this summer.

Plus, once you’ve achieved the color you want, you’ll want to make sure you treating your hair correctly with the right shampoos, conditioners and styling products. You’ll want to make sure that you’re choosing the right products to maintain your healthy hair.

