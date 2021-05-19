Advertisement

Biden, in Netanyahu call, urges `significant de-escalation’

By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden stepped up the pressure on Israel to end 10 days of violent skirmishes with Palestinians, making clear in a call Wednesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expected “significant de-escalation” by day’s end.

Biden asked Netanyahu to move “toward the path to a cease-fire,” according to a White House description of their conversation.

There is pressure, too, on Biden to do more, with more than 200 people killed in the fighting. Until Wednesday, Biden had avoided pushing the American ally more directly and publicly for a cease-fire or conveyed such a level of urgency for ending Israeli airstrikes targeting Hamas in the thickly populated Gaza Strip.

The Biden administration had relied on what officials described as “quiet, intensive” diplomacy, including quashing a U.N. Security Council statement that would have addressed a cease-fire. The administration’s handling opened a divide between Biden and Democratic lawmakers, dozens of whom have called for a cease-fire.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Memorial for the boy fatally struck by a bus in Grand Ledge
Community mourning 9-year-old who died after being hit by bus
Shirley Baughan
UPDATE: Missing East Lansing woman has been found thanks to community effort
A commercial building in Charlotte caught fire just after midnight.
Structure fire breaks out overnight in Charlotte
How businesses are handling mass mask confusion
This is the plane that flew the governor on her trip to see her father, who is battling a...
House Oversight Committee may hold hearings on Whitmer plane

Latest News

Maxwell Wyckoff, 22, a member of the Wolverine Watchmen facing weapons charges has pleaded...
Wolverine Watchmen member pleads guilty to weapons charges
A banner for Squarespace hangs at the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The New...
More drops in Big Tech pull stocks lower; Bitcoin drops 19%
LCC student receives prestigious national award
Moviegoers sit in a socially distant seating arrangement at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 theater...
10 things to be excited about at the movies this summer
MDHHS continues combatting lead poisoning with two new programs.
MDHHS continues combatting lead poisoning with two new programs