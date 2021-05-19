Albion College to require a COVID-19 vaccination for fall 2021 semester

ALBION, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Albion College President Dr. Mathew Johnson announced the college will require all students, faculty, and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to return to campus for the Fall 2021 semester.

The news follows a year of in-person teaching and learning during the pandemic. Throughout the spring semester, Albion College worked with the Calhoun County Public Health Department to facilitate the phased rollout of the vaccine to students, faculty, and staff, including sponsoring a total of seven on-campus and nearby vaccination clinics starting in March 2021.

“Our focus has been, and remains, managing the risk associated with COVID-19, and prioritizing the health and safety of our entire campus community to ensure we are able to offer the in-person experience our students know and love,” said Dr. Johnson. “This vaccination requirement is a continuation of that commitment. We are extremely proud of the way our students and entire campus community have responded to our safety protocols, and we’re eager to return to full in-person instruction for the fall semester.”

Albion College’s proactive approach to risk mitigation was noted by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in her recent commencement address to the Classes of 2021 and 2020 as a leading example in Michigan.

Prior to the announcement, the college received a positive response to vaccine opportunities on campus. In a student survey conducted this spring, almost 80% of respondents indicated that they would like to sign up for a vaccine appointment, with close to 10% of additional respondents indicating that they had either already secured a vaccine appointment or been vaccinated. The majority of faculty and staff have also received vaccinations.

Before arriving on campus in the fall, students, faculty, and staff will need to present proof of vaccination by August 1, 2021. All three vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson) will be accepted. Medical and religious exemptions will be honored.

Through its Together Safely website, Albion College will provide news and updates as it welcomes students back for full in-person classes for Fall 2021 with appropriate COVID-19 policies in place.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.