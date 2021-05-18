With prom and graduations coming, Michigan Liquor Control Commission warning parents about underage drinking

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parents are the primary influencer over their children when it comes to making good choices. With prom and graduation season around the corner, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) is urging all parents to talk with their kids about making good choices when it comes to whether or not to drink alcohol.

“During this time of celebration, it’s tempting for our high school students to consume alcohol, especially when they missed out on these memorable events last year with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions,” said MLCC Chair Pat Gagliardi. “Parents and other family members also need to be aware that they face severe consequences if they provide alcohol to minors, along with the fact they are endangering the lives of the kids they love.”

The MLCC is encouraging parents to talk with their kids about the dangers of underage drinking, drunk driving, or getting into a car with a drunk driver. Talking with kids about being able to say “no” to peer pressure is also useful, along with emphasizing that drinking alcohol is never the way to deal with stress or feel socially acceptable.

Of course, staying connected with their kids and leading by example is considered among the best ways for parents to establish trust and encourage kids to make healthy decisions.

Resources for parents to talk with their kids about the dangers of underage drinking:

