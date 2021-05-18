Watching Your Wallet: Avoid getting charged too much for rental cars

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rental car companies sold their inventory to survive the pandemic when everything shutdown. Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, says expect to pay more as a result.

“At the start of the pandemic, a lot of rental car companies sold off their inventory as used cars,” Rathner said. “And now demand is going back up but supply is way down. And that means prices are higher than we’ve ever seen.”

In some cases, folks are having to dole out a thousand of dollars to rent a car for a week.

“One way to combat the high prices? Sign up for loyalty or rewards programs to cut down on the costs,” Rathner said. “Booking early can also help, but you still aren’t always guaranteed a car.”

She added, “And remember that you can always cancel without any kind of penalty and rebook if you start to see lower prices.”

