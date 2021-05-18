Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Avoid getting charged too much for rental cars

By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rental car companies sold their inventory to survive the pandemic when everything shutdown. Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, says expect to pay more as a result.

“At the start of the pandemic, a lot of rental car companies sold off their inventory as used cars,” Rathner said. “And now demand is going back up but supply is way down. And that means prices are higher than we’ve ever seen.”

In some cases, folks are having to dole out a thousand of dollars to rent a car for a week.

“One way to combat the high prices? Sign up for loyalty or rewards programs to cut down on the costs,” Rathner said. “Booking early can also help, but you still aren’t always guaranteed a car.”

She added, “And remember that you can always cancel without any kind of penalty and rebook if you start to see lower prices.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

East Lansing Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
Multiple people hurt in early morning shooting
Crews battle a fire that broke out at the Michigan State University's Dairy Cattle Teaching and...
UPDATE: Fire crews investigate fire at MSU’s Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Farm in Lansing
A Semi-Truck overturned on US-127 after trying to avoid hitting another vehicle
Police: Two injured as semi overturns in Clinton Co.
A bullet hole after apartment shooting
Witnesses react to East Lansing apartment shooting
Freedom 515 Rally in Lansing
Freedom 515 rallies at Michigan’s Capitol

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Spring cleaning your finances
Watching Your Wallet: Spring clean your finances
Watching Your Wallet
Watching Your Wallet: Mother’s Day gift ideas
It's a confusing time to figure out what businesses are open, what's closed and what can open...
Funds open for restaurants struggling during the pandemic
Watching Your Wallet: Organizing post-pandemic spending