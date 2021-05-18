Washington and Michigan Game Set for Nationally-Televised Primetime Broadcast on ABC

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX, Michigan Athletics) - ESPN and the Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday that the Washington at Michigan football game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, will be broadcast nationally by ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the 13th all-time meeting between the Wolverines and Huskies and the fifth match-up played at Michigan Stadium.

The two programs were scheduled to play at Washington last season but that game was rescheduled due the COVID-19 pandemic that altered Big Ten and Pac-12 schedules.

U-M sports a 7-5 record against Washington. Michigan holds a 3-1 advantage in the previous four games contested at the Big House, while holding a 2-2 record at Washington and a 2-2 mark in Rose Bowl match-ups.

The Wolverines defeated the Huskies in 1953 (50-0), 1969 (45-7) and 2002 (31-29) at the Big House while losing a 20-11 contest in 1980. In the last meeting at Michigan Stadium, the 2002 opener, Michigan claimed victory as kicker Phil Brabbs converted a 44-yard field goal as time expired.

The Wolverines have compiled a 50-26-1 record against teams that currently compete in the Pacific-12 Conference. This will be the first time that Michigan will face a Pac-12 team since playing Colorado in 2016 at Michigan Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.