Advertisement

Washington and Michigan Game Set for Nationally-Televised Primetime Broadcast on ABC

This will be the 13th all-time meeting between the Wolverines and Huskies
The Washington at Michigan football game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, will be broadcast...
The Washington at Michigan football game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, will be broadcast nationally by ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET.(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX, Michigan Athletics) - ESPN and the Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday that the Washington at Michigan football game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, will be broadcast nationally by ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the 13th all-time meeting between the Wolverines and Huskies and the fifth match-up played at Michigan Stadium.

The two programs were scheduled to play at Washington last season but that game was rescheduled due the COVID-19 pandemic that altered Big Ten and Pac-12 schedules.

U-M sports a 7-5 record against Washington. Michigan holds a 3-1 advantage in the previous four games contested at the Big House, while holding a 2-2 record at Washington and a 2-2 mark in Rose Bowl match-ups.

The Wolverines defeated the Huskies in 1953 (50-0), 1969 (45-7) and 2002 (31-29) at the Big House while losing a 20-11 contest in 1980. In the last meeting at Michigan Stadium, the 2002 opener, Michigan claimed victory as kicker Phil Brabbs converted a 44-yard field goal as time expired.

The Wolverines have compiled a 50-26-1 record against teams that currently compete in the Pacific-12 Conference. This will be the first time that Michigan will face a Pac-12 team since playing Colorado in 2016 at Michigan Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police identify child fatally struck in bus-bicycle crash
Police surround home in Lansing
Suspect in custody after police surround home in Lansing
The Sunday shooting initially left the two men in critical condition at a local hospital.
Two men die following Burchfield Dr. shooting
A bullet hole after apartment shooting
Witnesses react to East Lansing apartment shooting
East Lansing Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
UPDATE: 5 shot in Sunday East Lansing shooting, one confirmed MSU student

Latest News

Former MSU hoops star Ray Weathers to play in the Big3
Broncos Add High Ranking Female Executive
Eagles Add Ryan Kerrigan
Green Bay Packers' Jimmy Graham celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of a...
Packers Add Another Quarterback