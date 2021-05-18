Warm and Comfortable Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The warmest weather of the year 2021 is on its way.

High temperatures well into the 80s will arrive by Thursday and remain in the area through the weekend and into at least early next week.

Overnight lows beginning tomorrow night will be in the 60s, so tonight’s 52 is likely the coldest night over the next week-plus.

This time--along with the heat--comes the humidity. Dew points in the 60s means more of a muggy-feeling stretch from Thursday forward.

Before all of that, we’ll have a pleasant day on Tuesday with morning sun and a few afternoon clouds. Highs around the area should be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees in spots.

Tuesday night late will feature a handful of showers with more coming during the daytime Wednesday. These will be scattered about the area as temps rise again into the upper 70s and near 80.

While Thursday through Sunday are hot and humid, they look to remain a dry stretch for most. The best chance at the moment for a shower or storm won’t come until later in the day Sunday.

Shower and storm chances look to increase with a wetter pattern change early next week, even though temperatures remain above average.

In the meantime, remember to stay hydrated and keep cool late this week and weekend. The first especially muggy stretch of the year tends to be more uncomfortable than most of the rest as we get back into the humid season!

Tonight and 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Low 52.

TUESDAY: Sunny with some PM clouds. High 78.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers, mainly PM. High 79.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and muggy. High 86.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and muggy. High 88.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and muggy. High 85.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with showers late. High 84.

MONDAY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. High 81.

Almanac for May 17th

LANSING

Average High/Low: 70/48

Record High/Low: 89 (1977) and 28 (1973)

JACKSON

Average High/Low: 70/48

Record High/Low: 91 (1962) and 32 (1973)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.