Structure fire breaks out overnight in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Just after midnight an Eaton County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a fire at 1761 Lansing Road in Charlotte with flames seen going through the roof of a commercial building.

Charlotte Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton told News 10 the building housed a marijuana growing operation. North State Tanker Strike Team and others to help put the fire out, which was under control within two hours.

There is still no known cause of the fire. Charlotte fire is requesting the help of the Michigan State Police due to the size and loss of property, as they do with any commercial structure fire of high loss. The building previously caught fire in November 2019.

As of 5:00 a.m., there were still hot spots being tended to. No life threatening injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.