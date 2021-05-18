State closes loophole for open carry inside Capitol Building

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state is closing a loophole that allowed for the open carry of guns inside the Capitol building in some circumstances.

The Capitol Commission has now voted to expand the ban to those with concealed carry licenses. The conversation around a possible rule change started in April of 2020 when an armed mob of protesters lined the rotunda during a session.

Now, under no circumstance is anyone allowed to open carry inside the building.

