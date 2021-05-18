Advertisement

State closes loophole for open carry inside Capitol Building

The conversations started after an armed mob entered the rotunda during a session.
FILE - In this April 15, 2020, file photo, protesters carry rifles near the steps of the...
FILE - In this April 15, 2020, file photo, protesters carry rifles near the steps of the Michigan State Capitol building in Lansing, Mich. When President Trump-supporting insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the presidential election on Wednesday, Jan. 6 2021 the nation was shocked, but not unwarned. A series of dress rehearsals of sorts have played out in statehouses in Michigan, Oregon, Idaho, and elsewhere in recent months, with armed protesters forcing their way into buildings. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state is closing a loophole that allowed for the open carry of guns inside the Capitol building in some circumstances.

The Capitol Commission has now voted to expand the ban to those with concealed carry licenses. The conversation around a possible rule change started in April of 2020 when an armed mob of protesters lined the rotunda during a session.

Now, under no circumstance is anyone allowed to open carry inside the building.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

