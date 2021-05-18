State asking for help in finding official 2021 Christmas tree

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It might feel a little warm for it, but this week marks the start of when Michigan picks it’s official Christmas tree. The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) has officially begun the search, and is asking those vacationing around the state to keep an eye out for the perfect tree.

“We rely on our Michiganders to keep a lookout for the perfect tree during their summer travels,” explained DTMB Director Brom Stibitz. “Our team that works on this project is excited each year to share the tree with Michigan residents and see it adorned in lights in front of the State Capitol during the holiday season.”

To be considered, trees need to meet the certain criteria.

It must be a spruce or fir, with a height of at least 60-feet tall. It must have a maximum crown of 24 feet and maximum trunk diameter of 30 inches. It must also have easy access to the road, with no interference from wires. Finally, it must be available at no cost.

The deadline for tree nominations is Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Individuals who wish to nominate a tree are asked to send their name, telephone number, a photograph of the tree, and information about its size and location to ChristmasTree@michigan.gov or by mail to:

Christmas Tree Search

Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget Building Operations Division

P.O. Box 30026 Lansing, MI 48909

