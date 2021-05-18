Sixth annual Lansing Bike and Seek set for May 29-June 20

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Bike and Seek is back for its sixth annual ride. Due to COVID-19, the course will be open from May 29 - June 20 and instead of paper clues, you’ll use your smartphone to scan signs at the clue locations.

The ride will start and end at Foster Community Center and the goal is to find three token locations!

Information for the ride include:

- Biking ten miles and solving eight clues scattered throughout the city

- Having access to at least one smartphone to access the clues

- There is a suggested donation of $10 per team and any proceeds will be donated to the Lansing Bike Co-op

You can register and learn more about the event at the Bike and Seek website.

