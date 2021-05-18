Red Wings, Jeff Blashill agree to contract extension

DETROIT (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings announced Tuesday that they extended the contract of head coach Jeff Blashill.

UPDATE: #RedWings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman today announced that Jeff Blashill has agreed to a contract extension to remain head coach of the Red Wings.



Additionally, assistant coach Dan Bylsma will not return to the Red Wings.

Blashill, now the third most tenured coach in the National Hockey League, is in his tenth season with the organization and sixth as the team’s head coach.

The terms of the contract extension are not immediately available.

Blashill has a current 172-221-62 record during his six seasons at the helm in Detroit. Previously, he served as the head coach for the AHL affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins, winning a Calder Cup in the 2013 season.

