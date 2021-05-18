Advertisement

Red Wings, Jeff Blashill agree to contract extension

The terms of the contract extension are not immediately available.
Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill watches from the bench during the third period of an...
Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill watches from the bench during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DETROIT (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings announced Tuesday that they extended the contract of head coach Jeff Blashill.

Additionally, assistant coach Dan Bylsma will not return to the Red Wings.

Blashill, now the third most tenured coach in the National Hockey League, is in his tenth season with the organization and sixth as the team’s head coach.

Blashill has a current 172-221-62 record during his six seasons at the helm in Detroit. Previously, he served as the head coach for the AHL affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins, winning a Calder Cup in the 2013 season.

