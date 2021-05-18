Advertisement

President Biden visiting Michigan on Tuesday

He will get a first-hand look at the new F-150 Lightning, the company’s first electric truck.
President Joe Biden is shown while speaking at a Pfizer vaccine facility in Michigan.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Joe Biden is making his way to Michigan Tuesday.

He will be visiting the new Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn and other facilities involved with the production of electric cars. The center is part of Ford’s $700 million investment in F-150 manufacturing infrastructure that will bring an additional 300 jobs to the Dearborn area.

As a part of his tour, the president will get a first-hand look at the new F-150 Lightning, the company’s first electric truck.

President Biden is expected to fly into Detroit around 11:30 a.m. and speak publicly at 1:30 p.m. Biden last visited Michigan in February to tour the Pfizer facility.

