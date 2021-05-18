Piot Moves Up At NCAA Regional

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s James Piot moved 21 spots u the leaderboard Tuesday in day two of the three day NCAA Regional golf tournament n Kingston Springs, Tennessee. After an opening round 72, one over par, Piot fired a 68 on Tuesday. He moved from 29th into a tie for eighth place. Piot is three shots behind the individual leaders and he must finish first among the individuals not on teams that are competing to advance to the finals. They will be played later this month in Arizona.

