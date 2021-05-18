Pacers To Be Without LeVert For Opening Playoff Game

-INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Pacers will be without starting forward Caris LeVert when they face the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA’s first play-in game. Team officials announced that LeVert had entered the league’s health and safety protocol about five hours before tipoff. He missed the second half of Sunday’s game against Toronto with a migraine headache, but coach Nate Bjorkgren said Monday that LeVert was feeling better and was expected to play. Jeremy Lamb, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren also will miss the game with injuries.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.