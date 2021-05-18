Advertisement

Pacers To Be Without LeVert For Opening Playoff Game

Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert (22) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers' George Hill (33) during the...
Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert (22) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers' George Hill (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Pacers will be without starting forward Caris LeVert when they face the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA’s first play-in game. Team officials announced that LeVert had entered the league’s health and safety protocol about five hours before tipoff. He missed the second half of Sunday’s game against Toronto with a migraine headache, but coach Nate Bjorkgren said Monday that LeVert was feeling better and was expected to play. Jeremy Lamb, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren also will miss the game with injuries.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A Memorial for the boy fatally struck by a bus in Grand Ledge
Community mourning death of 9-year-old who died after being hit by bus
Police surround home in Lansing
Suspect in custody after police surround home in Lansing
The Sunday shooting initially left the two men in critical condition at a local hospital.
Two men die following Burchfield Dr. shooting
A bullet hole after apartment shooting
Witnesses react to East Lansing apartment shooting
Shirley Baughan
UPDATE: East Lansing Police: missing woman has been found

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Piot Moves Up At NCAA Regional
NCAA Baseball
Diamond Classic Field Partially Chosen
Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill watches from the bench during the third period of an...
Red Wings, Jeff Blashill agree to contract extension
The Washington at Michigan football game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, will be broadcast...
Washington and Michigan Game Set for Nationally-Televised Primetime Broadcast on ABC