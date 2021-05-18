Northwest Community HS yearbook staff excels amid pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2020 virtual school year did not stop the yearbook staff at Northwest Community Schools from putting together a book they are proud of.

When their teacher, Marnie Hade, heard they were switching to virtual learning, computers were packed up to send home with the students to continue their work.

The all-girl staff of only seven students collaborated to create a book that brought in 26 award nominations from the Michigan Interscholastic Press Association (MIPA).

“We all do the work, we take pictures, we pick up extra pages and so to see everyone’s name on the award list is really cool.” said student editor Karrah Wiggins.

Students gathered photos online through social media to fill up pages.

“We would text other students and be like hey send a picture of you sitting at your home working on this or hey if you were at this sporting event, did your mom take pictures can she send them to us?” said student editor Taylor Grindall.

Despite the school year being shortened, their book was not any smaller.

Hade said she’s incredibly proud of the students’ commitment.

“Grateful...I’m just so grateful that these kids have the grit and the perseverance and they care about their school and their peers so much that they’re willing to literally create homework that other people care to read,” said Hade.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

