Michigan to restore work search rule

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some businesses are struggling to find workers coming out of the pandemic, but they may see a change very soon. Michigan is reinstating a requirement that people receiving unemployment benefits must show they are actively searching for work.

During the pandemic, unemployed workers have been exempt from the work search rule. Now, they will need to submit every week to Michigan Unemployment Insurance two employers they have contacted to prove they are searching for a job.

Work search activities must be submitted each week. If this information is not received benefits will not be paid for that week. The work search rule has been around for a long time but was waived in March of 2020, when businesses across the state began to shut down.

Business leaders have complained that the lack of a requirement to look for a job coupled with the $300 additional weekly benefit has kept some people out of the workforce. For many workers, that $300 made unemployment financially competitive with their old jobs, and so a few businesses have offered higher pay to attract more to take the jobs.

The state has no plan to end the $300 weekly federal supplement going to job residents for now.

To find out what this means for you check your unemployment account or go to this site michigan.gov/uia.

