Michigan Opioids Task Force releases the 2020 annual report

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Opioids Task Force and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) have released the 2020 annual report that highlights the state’s efforts to respond to the opioid crisis. The report be found on the Michigan Opioids Resource website.

Some initiatives in the report included launching a statewide naloxone portal, containing the lifesaving overdose reversal medication and over 100,000 kids were distributed. Another was starting a public media campaign focused on sharing stories of Michiganders who have experienced the effect of opioids and increase awareness of harm reduction services.

MDHHS also worked closely with the Michigan Opioid Project. This project launched programs in 17 hospital emergency departments to treat opioid use disorder.

“The Opioids Task Force has been working tirelessly to address the impacts of opioid use disorder, which has devastated the lives of so many Michiganders and harmed millions nationwide,” Gov. Whitmer said.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and MDHHS chief deputy director for health, is chairing the task force.

“As a practicing emergency department physician, I have seen first-hand the impact of opioid use disorders in our communities,” Khaldun said. “I am proud of the work of the task force that has continued to move forward even in the middle of a pandemic. The seven-pillar strategy adopted by the task force emphasizes prevention, treatment and equity and will help save lives.”

The strategy below covers the seven key pillars to turn the tide on the opioid epidemic:

For more information and resources, visit Michigan.gov/Opioids.

