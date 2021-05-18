Mayor Andy Schor’s 2022 budget passed by City Council

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday night Lansing Mayor Andy Schor’s fourth Executive Budget for the 2022 Fiscal Year was adopted by the Lansing City Council.

“Budgets reflect the priorities of a community and I am confident that our Fiscal Year 2022 [plan] will help continue to move Lansing forward by making strategic investment in strengthening neighborhoods and commercial corridors, community service needs, public safety, transparency, infrastructure, and racial justice work,” said Mayor Schor. “Together, we will tackle the economic challenges that cities across the nation are facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lansing is resilient, and the investments we are making in our community will help us emerge stronger.”

The plan gives the City $238 million for spending over the course of the 2022 Fiscal Year, an approximate 1.6% increase from the projected 2021 budget. The proposed General Fund budget for 2022 is $151.3 million, a 10.0% increase from the projected 2021 budget. The increase in the General Fund is thanks in part to federal support countering losses due to COVID-19.

Mayor Schor worked with City Council on amendments to his 2022 budget recommendation that was presented to the Council at their regular meeting on March 22. According to City Charter, the Council had until Monday, May 17, to adopt a final city budget plan for the next fiscal year.

More information is available at www.lansingmi.gov/budget.

