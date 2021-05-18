Mason School District lifts mask mandate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason School District sent an e-mail to parents outlining that students won’t need to wear masks outdoors and some parents are upset about this news. This policy change went into effect this week.

For indoors, masks will be optional for students 16 and older who are fully vaccinated.

The district is trying to find ways to reduce the mask requirements for students ,but state health department leaders are still encouraging everyone to stayed masked up.

“The current CDC guidelines say that schools should maintain mask wearing throughout this school year that the idea of having the population of the school that’s vaccinated discontinued mask wearing is not advisable that is not in the CDC guidelines,” said Linda Vail, Ingham County Health Officer.

Parents say this isn’t the best time to make a change.

“I feel that until the fall when all the kids have the opportunity to be vaccinated would be a good opportunity to do it, but right now they are all the 9th and 10th graders that haven’t had the opportunity and only the juniors and seniors have and they cant ask who has or hasn’t been vaccinated so there is no way the teachers or administrative staff can police that,” said a parent of the district.

Some parents would feel more comfortable if the school waited until the end of the year to reconsider implementing changes on mask policies.

“I think at this point in time its not the right decision to do so, my daughter has been vaccinated but not everyone has been vaccinated so I feel that it should be for all not only for a selected few,” said a parent of the district.

