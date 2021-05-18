Last case contesting the results of Nov. 2020 presidential election dismissed, Mich. Secretary of State releases statement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The final case contesting the results of the Nov. 2020 presidential election has been dismissed. The decision was made by 13th Circuit Court Chief Judge Kevin Elsenheimer, a former Republican state legislator.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson commented on the ruling, stressing the seriousness of the misinformation that lead to the lawsuits.

Benson said, “The dismissal of the last of the lawsuits attempting to undermine democracy in furtherance of the Big Lie affirms that despite intense scrutiny, and an unprecedented misinformation campaign, the 2020 election was fair and secure, and the results accurately reflect the will of the voters.”

Much of the confusion in Michigan came when Antrim County initially released incorrect unofficial election results. Those were quickly caught and corrected, determined later to have been caused by human error when the County Clerk made an update to some of the county’s vote tabulation machines.

When not identified immediately, errors in the reporting of unofficial results are caught and corrected during the election canvass process, which involves a review of the printed records of vote tabulators. To be both safe and transparent, the accuracy of the tabulation machines in Antrim County was confirmed again after the election, when a bipartisan group of election officials carried out a public hand tally of all the votes cast for president.

