Advertisement

Kia recalls vehicles a 2nd time; owners should park them outside

The company logo stands over a row of unsold 2021 Seltos models at a Kia dealership Sunday,...
The company logo stands over a row of unsold 2021 Seltos models at a Kia dealership Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Centennial, Colo. Kia is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in the U.S. for a second time to fix a problem that can cause engine fires.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Kia is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in the U.S. for a second time to fix a problem that can cause engine fires.

The automaker also is telling owners to park them outdoors and away from structures because fires could happen when the engines aren’t running.

The recall covers certain Optima sedans from 2013 through 2015 and Sorento SUVs from 2014 and 2015.

The same vehicles were recalled last year because brake fluid can leak into a control computer, causing an electrical short.

This time dealers will install a new fuse, inspect the computers, and replace them if needed.

Owners will get recall notification letters starting July 2.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify child fatally struck in bus-bicycle crash
Police surround home in Lansing
Suspect in custody after police surround home in Lansing
The Sunday shooting initially left the two men in critical condition at a local hospital.
Two men die following Burchfield Dr. shooting
A bullet hole after apartment shooting
Witnesses react to East Lansing apartment shooting
East Lansing Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
UPDATE: 5 shot in Sunday East Lansing shooting, one confirmed MSU student

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Ford Electric Vehicle Center.
Biden’s visit to spotlight electric vehicles overshadowed by Gaza violence
FILE - Actor/comedian Charles Grodin appears at a news conference announcing him as host of...
Charles Grodin, ‘Midnight Run,’ ‘Heartbreak Kid’ star, dies
Capital Area District Libraries
Capital District Libraries announce update on in-person browsing
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Ford Electric Vehicle Center.
Biden: Turning point in American history
Shirley Baughan
UPDATE: East Lansing Police: missing woman has been found