James White selected as interim Detroit Police Chief

(WILX) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has selected Michigan’s Civil Rights Commission Chairman James White to be the city’s interim police chief.

White had previously served as an officer until August when he left for the chairman position. His first day as interim chief will be June 1.

“The level of talent within DPD is extraordinary and each of the individuals I met with are deeply respected and would make outstanding interim Chiefs,” Mayor Duggan said. “However, James White has the depth of experience that I feel has prepared him to lead this department forward.”

He is replacing Chief James Craig, who announced his retirement last week amid speculation he could run for governor as a republican in 2022. He had served as Chief of Detroit police since 2013 and had been working on uniting the police force with the community.

“Last year, when COVID-19 hit Detroit hard with over 600 police officers quarantined, James White made sure our streets were safe,” the City said on Twitter. “We’re confident that he’ll continue to do so until a permanent Police Chief is appointed.”

Welcome Interim Police Chief, James E. White! Last year, when Covid-19 hit Detroit hard with over 600 police officers quarantined, James White made sure our streets were safe. We’re confident that he'll continue to do so until a permanent Police Chief is appointed. Photo: @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/80VX9zIEJ5 — City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) May 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.