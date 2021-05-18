Jackson County vaccine clinic reopening today

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccinations once again.

Walk-ins are available Monday and Tuesday through the month of May from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling (517) 788-4468. Drive-thru vaccinations are no longer available.

More information can be found here.

