Jackson County vaccine clinic reopening today

Walk-in appointments are now available.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccinations once again.

Walk-ins are available Monday and Tuesday through the month of May from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling (517) 788-4468. Drive-thru vaccinations are no longer available.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

