How offices are adapting to returning workers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Working in person hasn’t been a reality for some over the last year. Now, offices are starting to roll out plans to bring at-home employees back in-person, and it’s a big change for everyone.

Dr. Andrew New is an Adult Psychiatrist with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

“It’s really important that as people go back to work, that they are open and honest about what they’re experiencing and what they went through and how odd all of this really is,” New said.

Workplaces are figuring out how to make the pandemic routines and the at-home lifestyle an easy transition.

City of Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, “It’s not going to be everybody shows up on May 24. It’ll be a phased return.”

A slow phase-in is what psychiatrists say is a good option when bringing on a sudden change in routine.

“Bringing the people in slowly will kind of allow for basically building a culture of how this workplace will look like,” New said. “With those smaller groups of people, you have a better chance of really being like ‘this is who we are, this is what our mission is, this is what we do.’ And really working with them. Then, as you bring people in, it’s a little bit easier to spread that.”

And the City of Lansing is doing just that with all of its departments.

“We’ll be bringing folks back starting in a week or so,” Schor said. “On May 24, we will start with about 50%, we’ll move to 75% in June, and then in July we’ll be back at 100% and look at when we can reopen the buildings to the public.”

Many offices are excited for the chance to bring back employees this summer, giving them a sense of what life was like pre-pandemic. Schor said, “People are excited to get back to normal, and this is part of getting back to normal.”

Dr. New says for people who are concerned about this drastic change, you should remember how quickly we adapted to the pandemic -- and that this change is no different.

Not everyone will go back to the office immediately. Each workplace can make its own decision on whether people can come back into offices or continue to stay at home.

