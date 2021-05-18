Advertisement

How businesses are handling mass mask confusion

(WLUC)
By Jace Harper
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lot of people are confused about whether or not they need to wear a face mask when they shop or eat out. A lot of businesses still have signs hanging up calling for people to wear a mask. But they’re not enforcing the rule.

Large companies like Target, Meijer, Starbucks and Walmart have said they’re done with their mandatory mask policy. But, most customers are still wearing them, with some saying it’s out of confusion.

Jason Kline spoke to News 10 after he finished shopping at Meijer, where almost everyone was masked up.

“Different businesses have different policies. Different people have different policies,” Kline said. “Walking into places, you never really know what you’re going to experience from other people or what’s expected of you.”

Alicia Hicks teaches self-defense to women who have experienced trauma in their lives. In order to maintain a stress-free environment, she has decided to forego mandatory mask wearing in her gym to avoid any emotional triggers.

“[We want to] kind of be a safe place for these people where they don’t feel judged,” Hicks said. “We’re here to run our business. We’re here to help other people and to help our customers. We don’t need to be worrying about being the ones who have to ask, ‘Hey! Have you been vaccinated?’”

While many are excited to have the mask restrictions lifted, there are some who aren’t ready to take it off. Isaac Quiroz is concerned people who aren’t vaccinated will be among those without a mask.

“I feel like a lot of people are taking advantage of the mask mandate,” Quiroz said. “They’re just saying they’ve been vaccinated but they haven’t been vaccinated.”

“Personally, I try to wear my mask when I go in places,” Kline said. “It seems like the safer bet. It’s definitely confusing because you don’t know what’s expected of you and what you should expect of other people in different settings.”

CVS, Costco and Trader Joe’s have also dropped their mask policies.

