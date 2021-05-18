Hillsdale restaurants want same mask rules for everyone

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - A new poll from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services found 70% of Michiganders plan to get the COVID vaccine, if they haven’t already.

That’s good news for the state, which has been trying to reach that 70% mark for herd immunity. But some areas, like Hillsdale County, are lagging behind.

The county has one of the state’s lowest vaccination rates, with only 30% of its population fully vaccinated. That’s a problem for businesses trying to enforce the state’s latest mask rules, which are tied to vaccination status and the honor system.

“I thought it might all of a sudden become a free for all,” said Lisa Slade, Finish Line Family Restaurant owner.

A sign on the door to Finish Line Family Restaurant in Hillsdale lets people know the new masks rules. You don’t have to wear them if you’re fully vaccinated.

Slade said it’s her due diligence to enforce the rules.

“It’s kind of a gray area I don’t like being in. I wish they would keep the mask policy or get rid of it all together,” said Slade.

She said so far, she hasn’t had much of an issue.

“We still have seen many people wearing masks. I’d say about 80% of our customers are wearing them in,” said Slade.

“Most people are coming in wearing their masks still until they’re seated. I think mostly to not even discuss it too much,” said Jason Walters, owner of The Local Eatery.

Walters said he’s still encouraging everyone to wear a mask at The Local Eatery, regardless of vaccination status.

“It doesn’t take long to get from the door to the booth. It’s a relatively minor inconvenience for them to wear it long enough to be seated,” said Walters.

He said it’s a fine line when it comes to enforcing this new order.

“I don’t believe it’s our job as restaurant owners to police that to the extent it’s going to potentially cause an argument,” said Walters.

Local health departments can put in place stricter mask mandates requiring everyone to wear a mask inside. Michigan’s indoor mask mandate currently expires for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, July 1.

