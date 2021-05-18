Advertisement

Fauci: Reasonable for businesses to keep masks

By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The nation’s top infectious disease expert is acknowledging “confusion” after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week said fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks in most instances, even indoors.

Dr. Anthony Fauci tells ABC News, “The problem and the issue is that we don’t have any way of knowing who is vaccinated and who’s not vaccinated.”

He says it is “reasonable and understandable” that some businesses and localities are maintaining mask requirements because they can’t be sure of an individual’s vaccination history. But he says it’s important to note those measures protect the unvaccinated from each other, and vaccines provide a high level of protection for those who have gotten them.

Fauci says children who are not vaccinated — including children under 12 who won’t be eligible for vaccines for months — should continue to wear masks indoors. But he says that recommendation could change as the CDC conducts more research and more Americans get shots.

Today, FDA’s Office of Surveillance and Epidemiology (OSE) issued their first annual report highlighting their work in...

Posted by U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child fatally struck in bus-bicycle crash
The Sunday shooting initially left the two men in critical condition at a local hospital.
Two men die following Burchfield Dr. shooting
Police surround home in Lansing
Suspect in custody after police surround home in Lansing
A bullet hole after apartment shooting
Witnesses react to East Lansing apartment shooting
A Semi-Truck overturned on US-127 after trying to avoid hitting another vehicle
Police: Two injured as semi overturns in Clinton Co.

Latest News

Israel struck several locations allegedly associated with Hamas.
Israeli police: 2 killed in strike launched from Gaza
This is the plane that flew the governor on her trip to see her father, who is battling a...
House Oversight Committee may hold hearings on Whitmer plane
FILE - In this Monday, May 17, 2021, file photo, a group of migrants, mainly from Honduras and...
Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
Judge to hear evidence on actor Danny Masterson rape charges