Diamond Classic Field Partially Chosen

NCAA Baseball
NCAA Baseball(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 59th Diamond Classic High School baseball tournament begins next Monday at home high school sites and Tuesday nine of the ten teams in the field were selected. The final team will be selected Wednesday. Grand Ledge, the defending champion from 2019, the last year the tournament was played, is the top seed with a 22-2 record. DeWitt is seeded second and the two teams split a doubleheader earlier in the season. Grand Ledge has won 29 Classic titles through the years. Eventually the semi-finals and finals will be played at Lansing’s Municipal Park. In all 17 teams sought entry into the field.

