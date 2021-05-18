Dems renew push for expanded background checks for guns, rifles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Democrats are renewing their push to expand background checks to cover all gun sales.

Democrats are citing loopholes that allow online and private transactions to go undetected. They cited polls in which more than eight in 10 Americans said they supported expanded background check requirements in the wake of recent mass shootings.

“They are overwhelmingly telling us to do this, to fix this problem,” said Sen. Rosemary Bayer of Beverly Hills. “So hiding our heads in the sand, or some folks in the Legislature hiding their heads in the sand, is really irresponsible, at best.”

Bayer said action must be taken to prevent future tragedies, pointing out the more than 15,000 gun-related deaths in the U.S. so far this year.

The proposal would make the sale of rifles, not just handguns, mandatory for background checks.

It is unlikely to move forward. Similar bills in every session have not passed since 2013.

According to Giffords Law Center, 22 states and Washington D.C. have extended the background check requirement beyond federal law to at least some private sales.

13 states and D.C. require universal background checks at the point of sale for all sales and transfers of all classes of firearms, regardless of the seller being licensed or not.

Those 13 states and the year they adopted the laws are:

Washington D.C. (conducts universal background checks as part of a firearm registration law that was enacted in 1975)

Rhode Island (1990)

California (1991)

New York (2013)

Colorado (2013)

Connecticut (2013)

Delaware (2013)

Washington (2014, by voter initiative)

Oregon (2015)

Vermont (2018)

Nevada (2019)

New Mexico (2019)

Virginia (2020)

