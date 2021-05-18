Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,271 new cases, 83 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coronavirus is still spreading slowly in Michigan. Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,271 cases of COVID-19 and 83 deaths.

State totals continue to climb, with cases now at 878,125 and deaths at 18,710.

27 of the reported deaths were from a Vital Records review according to the MDHHS.

Daily testing has been decreasing, with tests averaging around 30,000 per day in the last five days. However, positivity rates have also been declining, with the state positivity rate averaging around 6% in the last five days.

Ingham County reports 22,400 cases and 364 deaths.

Jackson County reports 14,479 cases and 264 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,935 cases and 79 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,747 cases and 194 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,630 cases and 101 deaths.

