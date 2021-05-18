Capital District Libraries announce update on in-person browsing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On May 19, Executive Director Scott Duimstra will provide an update on the June 1 return of in-person browsing at all 13 branches of Capital Area District Libraries.

You can watch the update starting at 11 a.m. on the Facebook page of Capital Area District Libraries.

Since March of 2020, in-person browsing as been suspended. Some branches may require appointments due to occupancy restrictions, but two branches will continue offering contactless item pickup.

