Behind the beauty of the Meridian Garden Club

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Did you ever wonder who creates and maintains the gardens in Meridian Township, especially the beautiful gardens at the Meridian Historical Village?

It is the Meridian Garden Club. Their upcoming Annual Spring Plant Sale Fundraiser will be held on May 22 to raise funds to buy plants and mulches for the Village, the Township buildings and Okemos Post Office. The Meridian Garden Club has been designing and planting since 1972 when the Township Building was first built.

This is an Annual Fund Raiser for the Meridian Garden Club a 501(3c) non-profit organization. All plants are grown by Meridian Garden Club members, thus ensuring their hardiness in our area. Garden Specialists will be available to answer gardening questions and make suggestions for the right plant for your conditions. Don’t miss the Garden Goodies Table loaded with all things garden related, gently used tools, books, yard décor, pots and garden themed items.

Profits from the sale help the Club maintain plantings in the Meridian Historical Village Gardens along with plantings at the Meridian Township Public Buildings and Okemos Post Office.

The Meridian Garden Club in cooperation with the Meridian Historical Village, uses the gardens as teaching tools for a yearly average of 350 school children representing four school districts. In August, the Meridian Garden Club participates in the Friends of Historic Meridian’s Village Campers Program, helping campers learn about the importance of pollinators, bees and butterflies for the gardens. In September children harvest produce from the Club’s Back Door Gardens. Beets, corn and potatoes are donated to the Haslett Community Food Bank, Okemos Community Church and Haslett Community Church food pantries.

Below is the information of the Plant Sale

WHO: Meridian Garden Club

WHAT: Annual Spring Plant Sale Fundraiser

WHEN: May 22, 2021

TIME: 9:00 - 2:00 pm

WHERE: Central Park Pavilion, 5151 Marsh Road, Okemos, MI

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.