We’re Celebrating National Craft Beer Week

One North Kitchen & Bar in Lansing has lots of great craft beer options
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There are so many great options when it comes to Michigan-made craft beers. One North Kitchen & Bar in Lansing has 46 different beers on tap, which includes their Michigan Craft Corner that features six very unique beers that are made in Michigan. Some of the craft beers you can try at One North Lansing come from great Michigan breweries like Trail Point Brewing, Perrin, Ozone and Founder.

