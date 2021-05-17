Venues in Lansing prepare for an important summer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two venues in Lansing are ready for crowds to start rolling in and trying to play catch up from 2020.

UrbanBeat in Lansing is bringing back live music to the community.

“So many people have said ‘it’s been way too long’. It’s good therapy for people. It’s good therapy for all of us,” said Terry Terry, Owner of the UrbanBeat.

To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, UrbanBeat is running at half capacity, staff are consistently sanitizing the place, and the back patio is open for customers.

“5 nights a week we are having a solo musician available and that’s what we’re doing right now but our plans are to really expand that, expand the offerings and the music,” said Terry.

Another venue that is hoping for a big summer is Jackson Field which is the home of the Lansing Lugnuts.

“Obviously we want to be a safe environment for everyone, we know COVID still exists but we’re definitely trending in the right direction. we’ve seen a definite spike now I think in some of our events and ticket sales. We’re looking forward to the rest of spring and summer and fall and what we can do here at the stadium and always trying to find a way to push the envelope,” said Tyler Parsons, Lansing Lugnuts GM.

Jackson Field wants to hold at least 150 events outside of the baseball season this year and UrbanBeat hopes to expand beyond 5 nights of music.

