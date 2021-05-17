Advertisement

UPDATE: 5 shot in Sunday East Lansing shooting, one confirmed MSU student

East Lansing Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
East Lansing Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 5 people were shot just after midnight Sunday morning at The Quarters apartment complex, East Lansing Police confirmed.

According to investigators, the injuries of the victims range from significant non-life threatening to life-threatening injuries.

None of the victim’s identities were revealed, however East Lansing Police confirmed one of the victims is a Michigan State University student.

No arrests have been made at this time, and police have not provided any information about any suspects in the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

East Lansing Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
Multiple people hurt in early morning shooting
Crews battle a fire that broke out at the Michigan State University's Dairy Cattle Teaching and...
UPDATE: Fire crews investigate fire at MSU’s Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Farm in Lansing
A Semi-Truck overturned on US-127 after trying to avoid hitting another vehicle
Police: Two injured as semi overturns in Clinton Co.
A bullet hole after apartment shooting
Witnesses react to East Lansing apartment shooting
Freedom 515 Rally in Lansing
Freedom 515 rallies at Michigan’s Capitol

Latest News

Amtrak Midwest to increase speeds on trains
EPA proposes to remove Barrels Inc. site in Lansing from Superfund list
FBI Detroit partners with Chaldean Community Foundation to warn about the dangers of sextortion
City of East Lansing
City of East Lansing seeking citizen volunteers for Building Board of Appeals