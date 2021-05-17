UPDATE: 5 shot in Sunday East Lansing shooting, one confirmed MSU student

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 5 people were shot just after midnight Sunday morning at The Quarters apartment complex, East Lansing Police confirmed.

According to investigators, the injuries of the victims range from significant non-life threatening to life-threatening injuries.

None of the victim’s identities were revealed, however East Lansing Police confirmed one of the victims is a Michigan State University student.

No arrests have been made at this time, and police have not provided any information about any suspects in the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

