Two men die following Burchfield Dr. shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two men who were initially listed as critically injured in a shooting have died.

Kian Maliak Miller Jr., 22, and Timothy Isador Minor Jr., both of Lansing, have died.

The investigation is ongoing as Lansing Police Department Investigation team continues to interview, gather information, and process evidence. No arrest(s) have been made at this point.

The department encourages anyone with information to call on of the following:

Lansing Police Department 517-483-4600,

Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas 517-483-6847,

Crime Stoppers 517-483-7867, or

Message the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

On Sunday, May 16, at 12:37 p.m. the Lansing Police Department was dispatched to the 4200 block of Burchfield on a report of a shooting. Officers located the two victims who were seriously injured from apparent gunshot wounds.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.