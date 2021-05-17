Summer Solstice Jazz Festival will be presented virtually

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In partnership with the MSU College of Music, the 2021 Summer Solstice Jazz Festival will be presented to the community virtually from June 25-26.

From the Murray Hall in MSU’s Billman Music Pavilion, 18 bands will be preforming live sets that will be livestreamed to the community.

Festival hours will be:

June 25: 6:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

June 26: 12:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

June 27: 12:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Closer to the festival date, the performer lineup will be announced as well as additional details about the viewing locations and how to livestream the event.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.