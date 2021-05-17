Advertisement

Summer Solstice Jazz Festival will be presented virtually

By Rachel Hyams
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In partnership with the MSU College of Music, the 2021 Summer Solstice Jazz Festival will be presented to the community virtually from June 25-26.

From the Murray Hall in MSU’s Billman Music Pavilion, 18 bands will be preforming live sets that will be livestreamed to the community.

Festival hours will be:

  • June 25: 6:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • June 26: 12:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • June 27: 12:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Closer to the festival date, the performer lineup will be announced as well as additional details about the viewing locations and how to livestream the event.

