Rep. Fred Upton pushing back against GOP downplaying Capitol riot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One republican lawmaker is pushing back against his colleagues who he says are downplaying the violence on January 6 at the nation’s capital.

Several lawmakers have been dismissive of the attack that left five people dead, and more than 100 officers hurt.

Representative Andrew Clyde of Georgia called the attack a “boldfaced lie,” saying January 6 was like any other day of visitors touring the capitol.

Michigan GOP Representative Fred Upton called those claims ‘bogus’ and are evidence of a need to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the incident.

“It was chilling what happened. Absolutely chilling,” Upton said. “That’s why I think that it’s important that we move forward with this bipartisan commission, get the facts out, try to assure the American public this is what happened and, and let the facts lead us to the, to the conclusion.”

Several videos and pictures show supporters of former president Donald Trump attacking police officers, smashing windows, and chanting ‘hang mike pence’ as they tried to Overturn President Joe Biden’s election win.

Federal prosecutors say they expect to charge as many as 500 people in the insurrection.

