Pujols Signs With Dodgers

-LOS ANGELES (AP) - Albert Pujols has signed a major league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 41-year-old slugger is moving 30 miles north to extend his remarkable career with the defending World Series champions after leaving the Los Angeles Angels. Pujols was unceremoniously cut by the Angels earlier this month in an abrupt end to his largely unsuccessful 10-year, $240 million tenure with the Orange County club. The Dodgers are a perennial powerhouse, but they began the day with a whopping 13 players on their injured list after losing World Series MVP shortstop Corey Seager over the weekend to a broken hand.

