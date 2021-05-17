Pickle-flavored hard seltzer coming this summer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The world’s first pickle-flavored hard seltzer called “Afternoon Dillight” will hit shelves this summer.

Drinkware company BrüMate and beverage company Crook & Marker announced they are working together on the hard seltzer which has a 5% ABV and boasts no sugar and just 100 calories. The announcement comes more than a year after BrüMate first teased the drink.

This will only be a limited release, with just 10,000 12-packs made available. Since they think it will be a big dill, fans are encouraged to join an online waitlist on the Crook’d Brü website so you don’t miss out.

