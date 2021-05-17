Advertisement

Packers Add Another Quarterback

Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
-GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The Green Bay Packers have signed Kurt Benkert in their latest attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team remains unclear. Green Bay has signed both Benkert and former Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Blake Bortles over the past week. Rodgers and 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love had been the only quarterbacks on the Packers’ roster. The 25-year-old Benkert has never appeared in an NFL regular-season game.

