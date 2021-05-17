Nashville-based lawn mowing app GreenPal expands its reach to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing residents will soon be able to have their lawns mowed, trimmed, and cleaned up all from an app.

GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, is launching this week in Lansing.

The app, according to co-founder Gene Caballero, allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened lawn professionals.

“After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Lansing find reliable, safe, and local lawn care,” said co-founder Gene Caballero.

Here’s how it works: homeowners can list their lawns on the app with their preferred service date and how they would like their lawn to be tidied up.

Once posted, lawn care professionals can then bid on the property based on the Google street and aerial images and any other details the homeowner provides about their lawn.

Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews, and price.

When the work is finished, the professional will send a time-stamped picture of the completed work to the homeowner, like how DoorDash sends a photo of the customer’s food once it’s been dropped off.

Homeowners will have the ability to pay through the app and set up more appointments.

Nashville-based GreenPal currently operates in Atlanta, Chicago, St. Petersburg, Atlanta, Charlotte, Tampa, Houston, OKC, San Antonio, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Phoenix, San Jose, Orlando, Fresno, New Orleans, Sacramento, Louisville, Miami, Cleveland, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Denver, Baltimore, Detroit, and St. Louis. To visit GreenPal, click here.

