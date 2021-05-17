Advertisement

MSU’s Piot In 29th Place At NCAA Regional

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State golfer James Piot shot a one over par 72 on day one of the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional in Tennessee Monday. Piot is tied for 29th place, seven shots behind first round leader Reid Davenport of Vanderbilt who shot a 65. Piot is aiming to be the individual player with the lowest score not on one of the five advancing teams from the Regional to earn a bid to the NCAA Championships, which begin May 28th in Arizona. There are two more days of play.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

East Lansing Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
Multiple people hurt in early morning shooting
Crews battle a fire that broke out at the Michigan State University's Dairy Cattle Teaching and...
UPDATE: Fire crews investigate fire at MSU’s Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Farm in Lansing
A Semi-Truck overturned on US-127 after trying to avoid hitting another vehicle
Police: Two injured as semi overturns in Clinton Co.
A bullet hole after apartment shooting
Witnesses react to East Lansing apartment shooting
Freedom 515 Rally in Lansing
Freedom 515 rallies at Michigan’s Capitol

Latest News

Former MSU hoops player Ray Weathers to play in the Big3
Broncos Add High Ranking Female Executive
Eagles Add Ryan Kerrigan
Green Bay Packers' Jimmy Graham celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of a...
Packers Add Another Quarterback
FILE - In this Monday, June 4, 2018 file photo, Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols hits an RBI...
Pujols Signs With Dodgers